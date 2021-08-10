Stafford day care owner convicted in infant's death

A woman who was babysitting a 4-month-old child when he died as the result of her care in 2019 was convicted of involuntary manslaughter Tuesday.
Teresa Lynn Council, 58, of Stafford, was also convicted of child abuse. She entered Alford pleas to the charges in Stafford Circuit Court, which means she does not admit guilt, but acknowledges the evidence is sufficient for convictions.
In exchange for her pleas, prosecutor Ryan Frank dropped a felony murder charge, which would have carried a possible sentence of 40 years in prison. The two charges Council pleaded to carry maximum 10-year sentences.
According to the prosecution’s evidence, Council was operating a day care in her home with the help of her daughter. A baby referred to in court records at “R.R.” was dropped off by his father the morning of Nov. 12, 2019.
Both sides agree that the baby was fine when he arrived at Council’s home. By that afternoon, the child had been flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, where he died a few days later.
The child’s cause of death was ruled a homicide as the result of complications of closed head trauma.
The trouble began about 4:15 p.m., court records state, when Council’s daughter gave the child a bottle. The baby was given thicker formula after he kept spitting up the previous one.
The daughter handed the child over to Council and went to pick up her own child from school. Less than 10 minutes later, Council’s granddaughter called 911 and rescue workers arrived to find the baby pale, not breathing and turning blue.
Dr. Robin Foster examined the child in Richmond and found bleeding on both sides of his brain, retinal hemorrhaging through all layers in both eyes and torn connective tissue between his brain and skull.
Foster said the severe trauma was likely the result of the baby’s head being violently shaken back and forth, and that the seriousness of the injuries would have been immediately noticeable to anyone.
The child was taken off life support on Nov. 15, 2019, and died in his mother’s arms, court records state. An autopsy confirmed Foster’s opinion.
Council reenacted her version of what happened for the police. She said she was about three minutes into feeding the child when he started to gag. He then went limp after she lifted him up to pat his back.
Defense attorney Thaddeus Furlong said he has doctors who will dispute some of Foster’s conclusions. They are likely to testify at Council’s sentencing, which was scheduled for Oct. 25 in front of Judge Bruce Strickland.
Furlong said that in a “frantic” effort to save the child from choking, Council “inadvertently went too far.” He said Council did not mean to harm the child and “had the right intention but the wrong execution” in her rescue efforts.
