Stafford driver charged with manslaughter in death of pedestrian

A 42-year-old Stafford County man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after striking and killing a pedestrian Sunday on River Road in southern Stafford, authorities said.

Jason T. Payne is also charged with DUI (3rd offense), failure to yield to a pedestrian and not wearing a seat belt. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said 24-year-old Mohamed Hussein of Stafford was in a crosswalk near Pratt Park shortly before 3:30 p.m. when he was struck by a Ford pickup. Hussein was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Kimmitz said Payne remained at the scene and was arrested after deputies conducted a sobriety test. The road was closed for a while as the Traffic Safety Unit of the Sheriff's Office investigated the incident.

A preliminary hearing for Payne is scheduled for Nov. 18 in Stafford General District Court. The DUI charge is also a felony because it is a third offense and carries a potential prison sentence of up to five years.

Involuntary manslaughter carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.