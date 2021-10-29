 Skip to main content
Stafford fire chief charged with molesting boy in 2016
Stafford fire chief charged with molesting boy in 2016

By KEITH EPPS

Gerald Samuel Moore

Moore

The chief of a volunteer fire department in Stafford County was arrested Friday on charges that he sexually molested a teenage boy back in 2016, police said.

