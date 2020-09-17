Stafford hit-and-run suspect apprehended by police

A woman accused of fleeing after crashing into another vehicle in Stafford County last month was apprehended Thursday.
Kelly Kristen Lewis, 37, was found in Foxwood Village, Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. Kimmitz said tips from the public led police to Lewis.
Lewis is charged with felony hit-and-run, reckless driving and failure to appear in court. The latter charge stemmed from a separate incident.
According to police, Lewis was driving a Toyota Tacoma on Aug. 20 when she crossed the center line in the 3000 block of northbound U.S. 1. She struck a southbound Toyota Rav4, causing non-life-threatening injuries to the other driver.
Kimmitz said the suspect ran from the scene after the collision and a subsequent search was unsuccessful. A passenger in the Tacoma remained behind and was charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly giving false information to police regarding who was driving the Tacoma.
Lewis is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.