Stafford hit-and-run suspect apprehended by police

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A woman accused of fleeing after crashing into another vehicle in Stafford County last month was apprehended Thursday.

Kelly Kristen Lewis, 37, was found in Foxwood Village, Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. Kimmitz said tips from the public led police to Lewis.

Lewis is charged with felony hit-and-run, reckless driving and failure to appear in court. The latter charge stemmed from a separate incident.

According to police, Lewis was driving a Toyota Tacoma on Aug. 20 when she crossed the center line in the 3000 block of northbound U.S. 1. She struck a southbound Toyota Rav4, causing non-life-threatening injuries to the other driver.

Kimmitz said the suspect ran from the scene after the collision and a subsequent search was unsuccessful. A passenger in the Tacoma remained behind and was charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly giving false information to police regarding who was driving the Tacoma.

Lewis is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.