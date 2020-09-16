Stafford holds first jury trial in Fredericksburg area since pandemic began in March

It wasn’t a particularly scintillating case, but a jury trial held in Stafford Circuit Court Wednesday was the first one held in the area since March.
Stafford was one of only four localities in the state—and the only one in the Fredericksburg area—that were recently granted permission from the Virginia Supreme Court to resume conducting jury trials in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
County judges submitted a plan that was approved by the state. A trial for a Spotsylvania County man charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possessing marijuana turned out to be the test case for the new plan.
Circuit Court Clerk Kathy Sterne said all jury trials for the foreseeable future will be held in one of the county’s three circuit courtrooms. Plexiglass enclosures have been installed to shield the jurors from each other, and strategically placed plexiglass has been installed in other parts of courtrooms as well. Hand sanitizers have been placed all over the room.
In addition, Sterne said, the courtroom and all areas used by the jurors will be deep cleaned before and after every trial.
On Wednesday, 36 jurors were summoned for the trial and 27 of them showed up. Sterne said authorities knew that some people would not be comfortable serving on a jury at this point, so extra potential jurors were brought in to make sure a 12-member panel could be seated.
Once arriving at the courthouse, the jurors had their temperatures checked and were asked the same series of questions that all members of the public have been subjected to for weeks.
They were then spaced out in chairs in the jury assembly room, where lawyers asked the typical pretrial questions prior to selecting 12 to hear the case in the courtroom.
Jay Chichester, who prosecuted Wednesday’s case, is the only member of Stafford commonwealth’s attorney’s office to enter the courthouse this week. Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen decided to keep his employees out of the courthouse until next week as the result of a virus outbreak last week that affected several paralegals.
“Out of an abundance of caution, I felt it was safest for the entire courthouse to keep our people out this week,” Olsen said. “The judges supported the decision.”
An exception was made for Wednesday’s trial because logistics dictated that it could not be moved to another day, Olsen said. Chichester was tested for the virus last week and the results were negative.
Olsen said that for the rest of the week, his office will continue handling some matters by video. He said the Spotsylvania Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has agreed to handle some cases for their Stafford counterparts.
Jury trials have come to a virtual standstill statewide as the result of the virus. Wednesday’s was the first in the entire area since March, when a King George County jury recommended six life sentences for a man convicted of molesting children.
The state has since banned all jury trials except in the four localities where approved plans were submitted.
