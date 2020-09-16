Stafford holds first jury trial in Fredericksburg area since pandemic began in March

Once arriving at the courthouse, the jurors had their temperatures checked and were asked the same series of questions that all members of the public have been subjected to for weeks.

They were then spaced out in chairs in the jury assembly room, where lawyers asked the typical pretrial questions prior to selecting 12 to hear the case in the courtroom.

Jay Chichester, who prosecuted Wednesday’s case, is the only member of Stafford commonwealth’s attorney’s office to enter the courthouse this week. Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen decided to keep his employees out of the courthouse until next week as the result of a virus outbreak last week that affected several paralegals.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I felt it was safest for the entire courthouse to keep our people out this week,” Olsen said. “The judges supported the decision.”

An exception was made for Wednesday’s trial because logistics dictated that it could not be moved to another day, Olsen said. Chichester was tested for the virus last week and the results were negative.

Olsen said that for the rest of the week, his office will continue handling some matters by video. He said the Spotsylvania Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has agreed to handle some cases for their Stafford counterparts.