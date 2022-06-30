Stafford judge rejects request for reduced sentence

A Stafford County judge has denied a man’s request to reduce the long prison sentence he got last year for sexually molesting a 14-year-old girl back in 2004 and 2005.

Michael X. Whitted, 35, was ordered in November by Judge Victoria Willis to serve 32 years and eight months in prison. He had pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court to three counts of aggravated sexual battery.

According to court records, Whitted was living with his girlfriend and her family when the molestation took place. His victim, the younger sister of the girlfriend, became pregnant as the result of the molestation.

The girl kept the pregnancy a secret and delivered the baby alone. The baby was found dead in an abandoned car in 2006 and the teen eventually pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and served prison time.

Whitted had been in prison for many years on other convictions when the allegations finally came to light during a 2020 investigation involving Whitted’s daughter, who is also the niece of Whitted’s victim.

Detective K.A. Lawrence’s investigation resulted in the conviction of Kaleem Rodgers, who is serving a seven-year prison term for sexually molesting Whitted’s daughter starting when she was 11. Rodgers’ victim, who was 13 when the investigation began, also became pregnant, but her child’s father turned out to be someone other than Rodgers.

During the Rodgers investigation, the now-adult aunt told police about her interactions with Whitted years earlier. Warrants were served on Whitted about a week before he was scheduled to be released from prison.

Whitted’s attorney, Eugene Frost, argued at a recent hearing that Whitted did not deserve to serve so much more time than Rodgers, who was dating Whitted’s victim at the time.

Frost claimed the aunt brought up the old allegations against Whitted as retaliation for him encouraging his daughter to move forward with the complaint against Rodgers. He also claimed that his interactions with the aunt back in 2004 were consensual.

Willis wrote that regardless of the aunt’s motive in coming forward, “that does not detract or mitigate the offense itself ... accordingly, no adjustment to the sentence will be made.”

