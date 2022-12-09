Stafford jury finds man guilty of felony murder

A man who killed a Stafford County woman while driving in the wrong direction on U.S. 1 while fleeing from police in 2020 was convicted of six charges Thursday night, including felony murder.

Daontre K. Waters, 27, was also found guilty by a Stafford Circuit Court jury of burglary, eluding, grand larceny from a person, grand larceny of an auto and abduction. Judge Victoria Willis is scheduled to sentence Waters in May.

Waters was acquitted of attempted capital murder and assault on a law enforcement officer. The jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision on three other charges: aggravated malicious wounding, DUI maiming and DUI. A new trial on the undecided charges was set for March 8.

Martha Chavez, 61, was driving north on U.S. 1 on July 17, 2020, when her Nissan Rogue was struck head-on by a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe that Waters was driving south in the northbound lanes. She died at the scene and her husband was seriously injured.

Prior to that, according to evidence presented by Stafford Commonwealth's Attorney Eric Olsen during a two-day trial, Waters entered a stranger's home on Colonial Avenue in southern Stafford and stole multiple items, including the Tahoe. He also blindfolded a young man who came home during the burglary and placed him in a closet.

Waters was being pursued by the Tahoe owners when deputies became involved in the chase on Route 1. He ran two red lights on the busy highway before police got the Tahoe stopped temporarily in the wayside area just north of the courthouse.

The Tahoe ended up facing south and Waters sped off again, striking a police cruiser before the fatal collision with Chavez. Shots were fired at that point, striking the Tahoe.

Although Waters admitted using methamphetamines that day, defense attorney Jim Ilijevich argued that the prosecution had not proven that Waters was intoxicated. Intoxication was a key element in the three charges the jury could not agree on.

Ilijevich also successfully argued that Waters was not trying to kill Deputy Evan Houde when he struck his cruiser while fleeing in the wrong direction.

Felony murder, the most serious charge Waters was convicted of, carries a maximum penalty of up to 40 years in prison.