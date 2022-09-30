Stafford man, 32, charged with carjacking

A Stafford County man was arrested following an incident late Wednesday in Fredericksburg in which police say he grabbed a woman's keys from her and attempted to steal her car.

Brandin D. Foster, 32, is charged with carjacking. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said the incident occurred about 11 p.m. in the parking lot of Five Guys at 1601 Carl D. Silver Parkway. The victim reported that she was entering her vehicle when a suspect approached her from behind and said, "excuse me."

Morris said the man then dropped a bag on the ground in an apparent attempt to distract the woman before snatching the keys from her hand. He then got into her vehicle and attempted to drive away, but it turned out he had grabbed the wrong keys from the victim and was unable to start the car.

Officer Nicholas Ruggiere was in the area and spotted the suspect sitting in the driver's seat of the victim's car. Foster was taken into custody.