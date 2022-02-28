Stafford man, 32, dies in Manassas crash

A 32-year-old Stafford man has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Prince William County Friday in which he ran a red light and collided with another vehicle, police said.

Prince William police identified the victim as Jose Luis Robles Martinez. Police said the crash occurred at 4:39 a.m. near the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Dumfries Road in Manassas.

A 2003 Toyota Sienna driven by Robles Martinez was heading north on the parkway when it went through a red light and struck a 2018 Chevrolet Express van that was trying to turn left on the parkway from Dumfries Road, police said.

Robles Martinez was taken to a local hospital to be treated for what were initially thought to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said. After the injuries were determined to be more severe, Robles Martinez was taken to a trauma center, where he died later Friday afternoon.

The driver and a passenger in the van suffered minor injuries, police said. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 703/792-7000.

