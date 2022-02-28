 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Stafford man, 32, dies in Manassas crash

  • 0

A 32-year-old Stafford man has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Prince William County Friday in which he ran a red light and collided with another vehicle, police said.

Prince William police identified the victim as Jose Luis Robles Martinez. Police said the crash occurred at 4:39 a.m. near the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Dumfries Road in Manassas.

A 2003 Toyota Sienna driven by Robles Martinez was heading north on the parkway when it went through a red light and struck a 2018 Chevrolet Express van that was trying to turn left on the parkway from Dumfries Road, police said.

Robles Martinez was taken to a local hospital to be treated for what were initially thought to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said. After the injuries were determined to be more severe, Robles Martinez was taken to a trauma center, where he died later Friday afternoon.

The driver and a passenger in the van suffered minor injuries, police said. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 703/792-7000.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Guns now cause more trauma-related deaths than car accidents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert