Stafford man accused of improperly touching girl

A Stafford County man is accused of improperly touching a 10-year-old girl inside a Woodbridge store this week, police said.

Jose Antonio Romo, 29, of Lakeview Court is charged with aggravated sexual battery, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

According to a news release from the Prince William County Police Department, the incident took place Monday in the Dollar Store at 1991 Daniel Stuart Square.

The girl was shopping when an unknown man approached her. During that interaction, police said the man grabbed the girl by the arm and touched her inappropriately before leaving the store.

The girl reported the incident to a family member, who called the police. During the ensuing investigation, police identified Romo as the suspect. He was arrested the next day and placed in jail.

