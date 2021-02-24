Stafford man accused of killing roommate to remain in jail as bond is appealed

A Stafford County man accused of killing his roommate last month was given a personal recognizance bond Wednesday, but he won’t be getting out of jail just yet.

Kevin Monsivais, 25, received a $25,000 PR bond from Judge Victoria Willis following a hearing in Stafford Circuit Court. Prosecutor Jay Chichester immediately announced he would appeal Willis’ decision to the Virginia Court of Appeals, and Willis announced that Monsivais would remain in jail to give the appeals court time to hear the appeal.

Monsivais is charged with second-degree murder and other offenses in connection with the Jan. 15 death of Jareal Marryshow. Marryshow, 26, was shot in the head in the apartment on Setter Circle in Silver Collection at Celebrate, where he was living with Monsivais and others.

Monsivais was denied bond following a hearing earlier this month in General District Court, but defense attorney Jason Pelt appealed that decision and got the different result Wednesday.

According to evidence presented in court, Marryshow and Monsivais had been drinking heavily that night when Monsivais put a gun against the victim’s head and pulled the trigger. The defense claims the shooting was an accident.