A Stafford County man is facing the possibility of multiple life sentences after being accused of molesting multiple girls over more than a dozen years, court records show.

Eugene William Stahl, 58, is charged with at least 18 felony offenses, jail records show, including multiple counts of rape, sodomy, object sexual penetration, carnal knowledge, indecent liberties with a child and aggravated sexual battery.

Court records show that dates of the allegations range from September of 2006 to August of last year and involve five different victims. The victims were all children at the time of the alleged crimes, though at least two of them are now adults.

An investigation by the Stafford Sheriff’s Office began when one of the victims came forward about the abuse. Stahl was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail last week and is being held without bond.

His cases will begin in the Stafford Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, where most hearings involving the sexual molestation of children are not open to the public. A trial in Stafford Circuit Court would be public if and when the case gets to that point.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

