A Stafford County man is facing the possibility of multiple life sentences after being accused of molesting multiple girls over more than a dozen years, court records show.
Eugene William Stahl, 58, is charged with at least 18 felony offenses, jail records show, including multiple counts of rape, sodomy, object sexual penetration, carnal knowledge, indecent liberties with a child and aggravated sexual battery.
Court records show that dates of the allegations range from September of 2006 to August of last year and involve five different victims. The victims were all children at the time of the alleged crimes, though at least two of them are now adults.
An investigation by the Stafford Sheriff’s Office began when one of the victims came forward about the abuse. Stahl was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail last week and is being held without bond.
His cases will begin in the Stafford Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, where most hearings involving the sexual molestation of children are not open to the public. A trial in Stafford Circuit Court would be public if and when the case gets to that point.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.