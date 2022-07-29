Stafford man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Fredericksburg park

A Stafford County man was arrested Thursday following an incident the previous day in which he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a Fredericksburg park.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said police received a 911 call about 9 p.m. Wednesday about an assault that had just occurred at Dixon Park. The woman, who is in her 20s, told police that she knew her attacker.

City police obtained a warrant for the man and the Stafford Sheriff’s Office arrested him the next day.

Christopher Innocenti, 44, is charged in Fredericksburg with aggravated sexual battery with a weapon. He was also charged in Stafford with stalking for an incident also on Wednesday involving the same victim.

Innocenti was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.