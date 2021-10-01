Stafford man accused of sexually assaulting younger teens

A 19-year-old Stafford man is accused of sexually molesting two 14-year-old girls earlier this year in the county.
Jakobe J. Baker is charged with rape, object sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery, carnal knowledge and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Baker was indicted by a Stafford County grand jury last month. He was released on bond Friday, pending a trial in Stafford Circuit Court.
The alleged offenses involving the first girl occurred in mid February, court records show. Prosecutor Philip Chichester said the girl consented to the act, but was not legally able to do so.
The second incident occurred a couple of days later and involved a friend of a younger family member of Baker’s.
Court records say the victim was spending the night at Baker’s home when he sneaked into her bed and had sexual contact with the girl against her stated wishes. The alleged attack stopped when the girl’s mother picked her up, court records state.
—Keith Epps
Keith Epps
I am a veteran reporter who has covered a number of different areas but my primary focus is police and courts coverage.
