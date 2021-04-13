Stafford man accused of shooting at woman inside home

A Stafford man was charged with numerous offenses after he being accused of firing several shots and striking a woman in the face during an altercation Sunday at a county residence.

According to Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Maroney, the incident took place about 7:10 p.m. at a home on Green Acre Drive in North Stafford. The suspect and the woman were in a verbal altercation when the man threw a bag of trash towards the woman, who was near the front door holding a young child.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Maroney said the man then went to the master bedroom, where he got a gun and fired a shot toward the general area of the woman, who was still holding the child. She retreated to another room and the man fired several more shots within the bedroom, Maroney said.

After he stopped shooting, Maroney said, the man confronted the woman again and hit her in the face before driving away.

Deputy A.T. Leckemby was responding to a call about the incident when he spotted the suspect driving his vehicle. Leckemby stopped the vehicle and took the man into custody.