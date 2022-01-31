 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stafford man accused of stealing mail, packages
Stafford man accused of stealing mail, packages

A Stafford man was arrested Sunday after being accused of stealing mail, packages and other items in the county, police said.

Deputies went to the Lake Arrowhead subdivision at 6:37 p.m. in response to a report of a suspicious person, Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. A witness had seen the suspect going through mailboxes in the area before entering Sam’s Pizza on Arrowhead Drive.

Deputies L.T. Ward and A.T. Leckemby were waiting outside the restaurant when the suspect came out, and they identified him as 35-year-old Christopher S. Petersen. Kimmitz said deputies went to a home in Lake Arrowhead and recovered assorted mail and packages from Petersen, including prescription bottles, blank checks, COVID home test kits and a birthday check for a girl.

Kimmitz said investigators are still in the process of identifying other victims and returning stolen property. He said multiple charges are pending in connection with the mail and package theft spree.

Police said Petersen was already wanted on a probation violation charge, and was served warrants on two larceny charges stemming from the alleged theft of tools last month. Peterson is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Christopher S. Petersen

Petersen

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

