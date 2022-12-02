Stafford man arrested after alleged assault in Woodbridge

A Stafford County man was arrested Thursday after being accused of assaulting a woman in Woodbridge for the second time in just over two months, police said.

Steven DeJuan Joyner, 34, is charged with strangulation, two counts of abduction and two counts of domestic assault.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers went to the 2700 block of Neabsco Commons Place on Wednesday after receiving calls from residents who heard a neighbor screaming.

A 35-year-old woman was found with minor injuries and her alleged assailant had left. Police said a verbal dispute had escalated during which the victim was assaulted and blocked from leaving the apartment.

Police said Joyner was already wanted in connection with a Sept. 17 incident involving the same woman at another Woodbridge residence. Police were called a few days after that incident when the woman went to receive medical treatment.

Joyner was found Thursday at a hotel in Dumfries, where he was taken into custody without incident.