A man was arrested Friday after he punched two Stafford County deputies who were responding to reports of irate behavior, police said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to the intersection of Harrell Road and Forbes Street for a reported domestic disturbance. Witnesses said a man had just gotten out of a vehicle and was yelling at the driver.

Kimmitz said the man continued standing in the middle of the road and was striking passing vehicles with his hands. As deputies arrived, police said, the suspect balled up his fists and approached a woman.

When deputies reached him, the man punched one deputy in the face and another in the chest. Pepper spray was used to help subdue the suspect, who was handcuffed after a prolonged struggle.

Draquan Samuel, 26, was charged with two counts of assault on a law-enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Kimmitz said the two deputies who were assaulted were treated at the scene for minor injuries.