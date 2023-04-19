A Stafford County man was arrested Monday after police said he broke into his former residence and assaulted a woman, less than two days after being arrested for a similar offense.

Martin J. Cauble, 40, is charged with multiple offenses, including breaking and entering, abduction, assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of destruction of property and violating a protective order.

According to Sheriff's spokesman Ryan Wilbur, Deputy J.D. Hurt went to a home on Erin Drive on Saturday afternoon in response to a disturbance. Witnesses said a man was trying to break into the home with a sledgehammer.

Hurt found the man banging on the door with his fists, and the man told the deputy he was there to assault the woman. Police said Cauble had left the residence Friday following an argument, but returned the next day and demanded that the victim come out so he could assault her.

Cauble was arrested following that incident and was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under a $3,500 bond. An emergency protective order was issued barring him from the residence.

The protective order proved to be no deterrence, as police said Cauble returned to the home Monday morning and tried to break down a door with a claw hammer. He broke the hammer instead, police said, but was able to enter the residence through a window.

Once inside, the suspect locked the doors, declared "this is a hostage situation" and began assaulting the woman. Witnesses reported hearing him tell the woman, "I'm going to kill you and everyone else."

The assault was in progress when Sgt. A.I. Assur and Deputy T.M. Givler arrived. Assur broke down the door with his department-issued sledgehammer and got the suspect handcuffed. The woman suffered minor injuries that were treated at the scene.

Cauble was taken back to the regional jail, where he is being held without bond.