Stafford man arrested after brief standoff with deputies

A Stafford man was taken into custody Monday night after a brief standoff with deputies responding to a call from a woman who said she was threatened at gunpoint, authorities said.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said a woman called police at 9:11 p.m. to report that the suspect had pointed a gun at her after shoving her to the ground. She later got away from the suspect and called for help.

Deputies responded to Taylor Street in southern Stafford and learned that two children were still inside the residence with the suspect. The children were allowed to safely leave the home, but the suspect ignored repeated commands to come out, Maroney said.

Maroney said deputies saw him walking around and closing blinds. He came out the front door at one point, but quickly went back inside.

He later came out the back door and was apprehended as he attempted to go back into the home.

Bryan Rosario, 27, was charged with abduction, brandishing a firearm and assault. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

