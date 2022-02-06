 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stafford man arrested after fleeing scene of hit and run, police say
Stafford man arrested after fleeing scene of hit and run, police say

A Stafford man was charged with multiple offenses after fleeing from the scene after rear-ending another motorist early Sunday, police said.

The crash occurred at 1:25 a.m. in the 100 block of Shelton Shop Road in Stafford, Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. A Tesla had just pulled out of a driveway when it was rear ended by a Volkswagen Jetta.

The Jetta struck a tree and ended up sideways on the driver’s side. The driver managed to get out and run on foot.

The Tesla driver and the passenger remained on the scene. The passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Kimmitz said deputies surrounded the area and brought in a police dog and a drone. Deputy E.T. Osborn spotted the suspect running through a yard near Stafford County Fire and Rescue Station 14. The suspect was found less than an hour later hiding in bamboo near a creek.

Nicolas Rodriguez, 25, is charged with DUI (second offense in five years), DUI maiming, fleeing from law enforcement, reckless driving and felony hit and run. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

