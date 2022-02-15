Stafford man arrested after police chase, authorities say

A Stafford man was charged with multiple offenses following a pursuit Monday night that started when he ran a red light, police said.

Stafford Deputy F.C. O’Neill stopped a Nissan Sentra at 9:10 p.m. in the 500 block of Warrenton Road following the red light violation, Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. The driver, 52-year-old Star T. Murphy, told police that he was late for a Valentine’s Day meeting.

The driver was instructed to get out of the car but refused, Kimmitz said. He then muttered something unintelligible, put the car in gear and sped away, police said.

He went north on Route 17, running lights along the way, before making a U-turn at the commuter lots and heading south at a high rate of speed, Kimmitz said. He then got on the entrance ramp to Interstate 95 south.

During an attempt to box the suspect in on the interstate, Kimmitz said, the driver rammed his car into a police cruiser. The suspect then continued south at more than 100 mph before exiting at State Route 3 and going into Central Park in Fredericksburg.

Police said Murphy continued driving recklessly through Central Park and onto Bragg Road, going into oncoming lanes at times. A short time later, police said, the driver struck a curb and ended up in the parking lot of FredNats Ballpark, disabling the car.

Police said the driver then got out of the car and began walking away while digging in his pocket, leading police to think he might be reaching for a weapon. Sgt. B.U. Demirci released his police dog, Titan. Titan immediately apprehended the suspect.

Murphy was charged with eluding, attempted aggravated malicious wounding, hit and run, reckless driving, obstruction of justice and multiple traffic offenses.

Murphy was treated at a hospital for a dog bite before being taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

