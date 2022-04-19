Stafford man arrested in alleged sexual assault

A Stafford County man was arrested last week in connection with alleged sexual assaults in Prince William County last year, court records show.

Samuel Isaac Linares, 20, of Acacia Court in southern Stafford is charged with rape, forcible sodomy and strangulation.

According to a news release from the Prince William Police Department, the incident took place Oct. 13 at a residence in Dumfries, but wasn't reported to police until Jan. 11.

A 20-year-old woman claimed that Linares, an acquaintance, was visiting the home when he went into the basement. Police said that when the woman went to check on him, he grabbed her and pulled her onto a couch. He then grabbed her by the throat and sexually assaulted her, according to the report.

The woman was eventually able to get away from her attacker and went to another room. A short time later, police said, the man entered the room and sexually assaulted the woman again. The woman reported being injured during the attacks.

Linares was arrested Thursday and is being held without bond in the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center.

