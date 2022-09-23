 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Stafford man charged after woman detained, assaulted in Prince William

  • 0
Travon D. Boyette

Boyette

A Stafford County man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of assaulting a woman and refusing to let her leave an apartment in Woodbridge earlier that day, police said.

Travon D. Boyette, 28, is charged with unlawful wounding, abduction, strangulation, assault and battery and obstructing messages to law enforcement, according to a news release from Prince William County police.

Officers went to Summerland Heights Apartments in Woodbridge at 5:24 a.m. after the woman called the rescue squad. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman reported that she'd gotten into a verbal altercation with an acquaintance that resulted in him striking her multiple times. When she tried to leave, police said, the suspect grabbed her and pushed her into a bedroom before continuing the assault.

People are also reading…

Police said the suspect put an arm around her neck when she tried to leave a second time. He continued to periodically assault her for several hours before he finally left the apartment. The woman then called for help.

She identified Boyette as her attacker and he was arrested later by the Stafford Sheriff's Office and placed in the regional jail.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Iceland arrests four over 'terrorist attack' plot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert