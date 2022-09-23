Stafford man charged after woman detained, assaulted in Prince William

A Stafford County man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of assaulting a woman and refusing to let her leave an apartment in Woodbridge earlier that day, police said.

Travon D. Boyette, 28, is charged with unlawful wounding, abduction, strangulation, assault and battery and obstructing messages to law enforcement, according to a news release from Prince William County police.

Officers went to Summerland Heights Apartments in Woodbridge at 5:24 a.m. after the woman called the rescue squad. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman reported that she'd gotten into a verbal altercation with an acquaintance that resulted in him striking her multiple times. When she tried to leave, police said, the suspect grabbed her and pushed her into a bedroom before continuing the assault.

Police said the suspect put an arm around her neck when she tried to leave a second time. He continued to periodically assault her for several hours before he finally left the apartment. The woman then called for help.

She identified Boyette as her attacker and he was arrested later by the Stafford Sheriff's Office and placed in the regional jail.