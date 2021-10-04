Stafford man charged after woman reported being strangled in Woodbridge

A Stafford County man was arrested Saturday after being accused of strangling and assaulting a woman in Woodbridge, police said.

Carlin M.M. Wilkins, 33, is charged with abduction, strangulation, preventing the summoning of law enforcement and assault.

According to a Prince William County Police Department news release, a 31-year-old woman reported that she and an acquaintance got into an argument late Saturday at an apartment complex in Woodbridge.

Police said the woman was physically restrained from leaving the apartment and had her phone taken from her. She was then thrown to the ground and the man put his hands around her throat.

A family member intervened, and the woman was able to get away and report the incident to a security guard, who called the police. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

