Stafford man charged following wild shooting incident Sunday morning

A Stafford man was charged with multiple offenses following a wild incident Sunday morning during which he allegedly fired multiple shots at his neighbors for no apparent reason, police said.

Scott Anthony Jones, 52, is charged with malicious shooting, armed burglary, shooting in an occupied building, shooting in the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm as a felon. He is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to Aster Lane off Bells Hill Road at 8:40 a.m. in response to calls about shots being fired. The primary victim told police that he went to check on the suspect after seeing him in the street outside his home.

The victim reported that he’d known Jones for about 10 years and had never had any issues with him. But this time, according to the victim’s story, Jones suddenly displayed a gun and started firing toward him.

Numerous rounds struck the man’s house as he ran into his home. Police said the suspect followed the victim into the home and continued firing. Multiple shots were fired inside the residence as well, including several toward the victim’s wife. No one was shot.

Kimmitz said the suspect eventually ran out of the victims’ home and went to another neighbor’s home, where he banged on the door with the gun still in his hand. No one answered those knocks.

About that time, Sgt. A.I. Assur and Deputy C.R. Szentkuti showed up and ordered the suspect to drop the gun. Kimmitz said the suspect complied, but then charged at the deputies.

The deputies used a taser and a chemical spray on the suspect and took him into custody.

