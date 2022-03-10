Stafford man charged in fatal 2021 crash on River Road

Mohamed Hussein and his family enjoyed their frequent walks in the area of River Road and Pratt Park in southern Stafford County.

They were expecting another nice stroll on Oct. 24 last year. But the walk ended in tragedy when the 24-year-old autistic man was struck by a suspected drunk driver while using a crosswalk on River Road.

The driver who struck him, 43-year-old Jason T. Payne of Stafford, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and DUI (3rd or subsequent offense). Judge Robert Reibach sent the felony charges to a grand jury following a preliminary hearing Thursday in Stafford General District Court.

According to testimony, Hussein and his younger brother who has a similar name, Mohamud Hussein, were far ahead of their parents when they reached a pedestrian crosswalk shortly before 3:30 p.m. As they began crossing the road, a fast-moving truck driven by Payne plowed into Mohamed Hussein, knocking him into a ditch.

His brother testified that after striking the victim, Payne turned around, stopped the truck on the crosswalk and told him to "call the [expletive] cops."

It didn't take long for the first deputy to arrive. Deputy Steven Jett had just turned onto River Road when he noticed a woman in another vehicle pointing toward the nearby collision scene.

Jett said that Payne immediately admitted to striking the victim, but initially denied having any alcohol. He later admitted having two beers and two drinks of liquor, but said those were consumed more than six hours earlier.

Jett testified that the smell of alcohol on Payne's breath was strong. It was determined that his blood-alcohol content was .25, more than three times the legal limit.

The deputy said that he and other deputies were very familiar with Payne, who has had multiple alcohol-related arrests in Stafford over the years. Jett had arrested him on a hit-and-run charge in July that Payne was convicted of in November.

One side of the courtroom was filled with Hussein's family and supporters. His father and his brother were among those called to the witness stand by prosecutors George Elsasser and Ryan Fitzgerald.

