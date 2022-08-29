Stafford man charged in fatal crash in Prince William last month

A Stafford County man was charged last week with reckless driving in connection with a fatal accident last month in Dumfries.

Jesse Rean Bacha, 35, was released on a summons on the misdemeanor charge, which carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail.

According to Prince William County police, Bacha was driving north on Dumfries Road the morning of July 21 when his 2018 Ford F-150 ran a red light and struck a 2018 Lexus at the intersection of Country Club Drive. The impact pushed the Lexus, which was making a left turn onto Dumfries Road, into the southbound lanes, police said.

The Lexus driver, 76-year-old Marvin H. Floom of Dumfries, was flown to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His passenger, a 73-year-old woman, survived the crash.

Police said the decision to charge Bacha came after consultation with the commonwealth's attorney's office.