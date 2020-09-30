Stafford man charged with assault, hit-and-run

A Stafford man was arrested Tuesday night and charged with assaulting two people and driving into a parked vehicle, police said.

Deputy F.C. O’Neill went to Willow Glen Court in Stafford about 8:45 p.m. for a reported assault. The deputy was told that a man had assaulted two people before driving away from the residence.

After learning that the suspect may have been drinking, O’Neill told other deputies to be on the lookout for his vehicle. Meanwhile, another man reported that he was inside his parked vehicle on nearby Puri Lane when the suspect’s vehicle struck his vehicle and left the scene.

Public information officer Sarah Maroney said Deputy K. Voellmar spotted the suspect’s vehicle at the Wawa on Austin Park Drive. The vehicle had damage consistent with the hit-and-run on Puri Lane, Maroney said, and the driver was unsteady on his feet.

William Blaylock, 39, was charged the two counts of assault, hit and run, DUI, obstruction of justice and refusal. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

