Stafford man charged with assaulting deputies

A Stafford man who was already wanted was charged with assaulting deputies who responded to a disturbance call in the county, authorities said.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said deputies went to Frasier Drive at 1:47 p.m. in response to a report about a disturbance during which someone was assaulted.

Deputy J.A. Hinson encountered an agitated man in the front yard, Maroney said. Hinson learned that the suspect was wanted in Fairfax County for failing to appear in court earlier this on charges stemming from an incident there in June of last year.

The Fairfax County charges include felony eluding and attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer of a stun gun, court records show.

Maroney said that after Deputy A.W. Sypolt arrived to assist and the suspect was informed he was under arrest, the man began scuffling with deputies and grabbing at the equipment on a deputy's duty belt. The deputies used OC spray to assist in getting the suspect under control; neither deputy suffered serious injuries, Maroney said.

Emmanuel Anyidoho, 44, was charged in Stafford with two counts of assault on a law-enforcement officer, resisting arrest and assault. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

