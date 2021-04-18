Stafford man charged with firing gun following fight in downtown Fredericksburg

A Stafford County man was arrested early Sunday after being accused of firing shots during an altercation in downtown Fredericksburg, police said.

John Dylan Bromley, 25, was charged with reckless handling of a firearm, two counts of discharging a firearm in public, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon. The latter two charges are felonies.

City police Sgt. Aimee Lynch said police responded to the 500 block of Sophia Street after receiving a 911 call at 12:39 a.m. Police were told that there were 20 to 30 people fighting in the area, but Lynch said only a few were still there when officers arrived.

Lynch said a city police sergeant saw the suspect in a nearby parking lot shooting a gun. The suspect did not appear to be firing toward anyone, police said.

The sergeant confronted the shooter and ordered him to drop the weapon. During the confrontation, Lynch said, the sergeant fired a single shot that didn’t strike anyone.

Lynch said that per department policy, the sergeant has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation into the shooting. Police did not release the officer’s name.