Stafford man charged with killing brother
A 34-year-old Stafford County man has been charged with second-degree murder following a domestic altercation Monday morning in which his older brother was stabbed to death, authorities said.

Brian Edward Hall is accused of killing 36-year-old Richard Hall during a fight at a residence in the 1200 block of Thomas Jefferson Place in southern Stafford.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to the home at 8:07 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about the brothers fighting. Other family members had already fled from the home.

The front door was open, but no one responded to repeated instructions to come to the door, Kimmitz said. Deputies could see a significant amount of blood inside the home from the door.

According to Kimmitz, deputies with a protective shield and a robot entered the home to look for anyone in need of medical attention. They found Richard Hall in an upstairs bedroom with significant trauma and stab wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brian Hall was found in another room and was taken into custody without incident, Kimmitz said. Detective K.W. McBride’s ensuing investigation resulted in the murder charge against the surviving brother.

Hall was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

