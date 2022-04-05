Stafford man charged with multiple felonies after accidentally firing gun in home, police say

Cleaning a gun while intoxicated resulted in felony charges against a Stafford man and the recovery of a gun reported stolen 14 years ago, police said.

Stafford Deputy A.G. Booth went to a home in the 300 block of Warrenton Road late Friday in response to a shot fired inside a home, Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said.

The investigation showed that the suspect was cleaning a gun when it discharged, sending a round through a bed and floor into the room below, according to Kimmitz. No one was injured.

The suspect, 43-year-old Eladio Duarte–Saucedo, was found about 90 minutes later walking behind homes near an industrial park. He was arrested for public intoxication.

Police later found the gun between the dual tires of a truck parked behind Duarte–Saucedo’s home. A check of the serial number showed the gun had been reported stolen in Texas 14 years ago, Kimmitz said. Beside the gun were illegal drugs in a Ziploc baggie, police said.

Duarte–Saucedo was also charged with reckless handling of a firearm, receiving a stolen gun, possession of illegal drugs and possession of illegal drugs while in possession of a firearm. He was still in the Rappahannock Regional Jail as of Tuesday evening.

