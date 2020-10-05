Stafford man convicted of armed robbery in Fredericksburg

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With the assistance of an Arabic interpreter, Elborolosy testified that Allen pulled out a gun and Lafreniere a knife and robbed him of about $800. After the robbery, he asked the pair to take him to an area in Fredericksburg that he was familiar with.

He testified that they took him to that area and robbed him again, this time of his cellphone. After being ordered to place his jacket over his head after giving up his phone, Elborolosy testified that he thought he was about to be executed.

Instead, the suspects drove away and the victim ran to a nearby convenience store to call 911. His phone was later recovered not far from where the second robbery had occurred.

It wasn’t until a preliminary hearing that city authorities realized that the primary robbery had taken place in Spotsylvania. Gross went ahead with the city charges anyway and got convictions.

The suspects have not yet been charged in Spotsylvania, though Deneke said Monday that it was proven in Monday’s trial that the robbery there had taken place.

Gross also presented calls from the Rappahannock Regional Jail in which Lafreniere talked about his role in the robberies. Police apprehended the suspects shortly after the incident; the victim knew where Allen lived and there was social media correspondence.