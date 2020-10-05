Stafford man convicted of armed robbery in Fredericksburg

A Stafford County man is facing a minimum of eight years and the possibility of considerably more after being convicted of multiple charges Monday for his role in an armed robbery earlier this year.
Collin Zachary Lafreniere, 20, was found guilty of robbery, abduction and two firearms charges in Fredericksburg Circuit Court. He will be sentenced by Judge Sarah Deneke on Dec. 7.
The firearms convictions carry a combined mandatory minimum sentence of eight years, while robbery carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. Deneke reduced the abduction charge from a more serious abduction offense.
According to evidence presented by prosecutor Kevin Gross, the incidents took place in April after Ahmed Elborolosy agreed to sell a car he’d advertised on Facebook to Spotsylvania County resident Curtis C. Allen. Allen, 19, is also charged with multiple offenses and has a trial scheduled for Dec. 1 in the city.
Lafreniere was with Allen when the transaction was made. Elborolosy then asked the pair to drive him to Richmond so he could buy another car, and they agreed to do so for $35.
Elborolosy decided against making the purchase in Richmond, so he rode back to Spotsylvania with Lafreniere and Allen. They first went to Allen’s home, according to testimony, before going to a Taco Bell and a road in the Southpoint Parkway area of Spotsylvania.
With the assistance of an Arabic interpreter, Elborolosy testified that Allen pulled out a gun and Lafreniere a knife and robbed him of about $800. After the robbery, he asked the pair to take him to an area in Fredericksburg that he was familiar with.
He testified that they took him to that area and robbed him again, this time of his cellphone. After being ordered to place his jacket over his head after giving up his phone, Elborolosy testified that he thought he was about to be executed.
Instead, the suspects drove away and the victim ran to a nearby convenience store to call 911. His phone was later recovered not far from where the second robbery had occurred.
It wasn’t until a preliminary hearing that city authorities realized that the primary robbery had taken place in Spotsylvania. Gross went ahead with the city charges anyway and got convictions.
The suspects have not yet been charged in Spotsylvania, though Deneke said Monday that it was proven in Monday’s trial that the robbery there had taken place.
Gross also presented calls from the Rappahannock Regional Jail in which Lafreniere talked about his role in the robberies. Police apprehended the suspects shortly after the incident; the victim knew where Allen lived and there was social media correspondence.
“It wasn’t the most well thought-out plan,” Gross said. “But [Lafreniere] knew what was happening and he knew it beforehand.”
Defense attorney Alexander Raymond argued that his client should be acquitted in the city. He said there was no abduction because the victim asked for a ride back to the city, and he said the sequence of events after that were unclear.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404
