Stafford man convicted of assaulting teen

A young Stafford County man will serve at least a year in prison for sexually molesting a teenage girl last year after she sneaked out of her home to be with him.

Corbin Michael Leo, 19, was convicted of aggravated sexual battery Tuesday in Stafford Circuit Court. In exchange for his Alford plea, which means he doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges that the evidence could lead to a conviction, rape and two counts of sodomy were dropped.

As part of a plea agreement, Corbin will face a minimum of one year and a maximum of five years when he is sentenced Jan. 28.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ed Lustig, the victim was 16 when she sneaked out of her home on March 4 of last year to ride off with Leo. They went to a home where they partied with two other males and another female.

The girl’s mother called the girl’s father that night after realizing that the girl was gone. The father, who was out of town, eventually tracked down her cellphone and ordered Leo to bring her home.

Leo complied and when the girl got home, she had her shoes on the wrong feet, was slurring her words and had vomited on her sweater, Lustig said. She also told a woman who was at the home waiting for her that “he did something to me,” but she remembered little about it.