Stafford man convicted of firing gun in road-rage incident

A man who fired a shot during a road-rage incident in Stafford County in 2019 had mixed results this week.

Larry Edward Johnson, 30, of Stafford, was convicted of shooting from a vehicle, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

But three felony charges of attempted malicious wounding were dismissed during a three-day trial in Stafford Circuit Court, while a fourth was reduced to a misdemeanor assault and battery conviction by the jury. Johnson was also acquitted of another felony firearms charge.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ryan Frank, Johnson was driving a truck in the Wawa parking lot on U.S. 17 in southern Stafford on Dec. 28, 2019, when witnesses said he cut off another vehicle carrying three adults and an 11-year-old girl.

One of the adults yelled something at Johnson, and the girl said she soon noticed the truck following them. A shot was fired, and a deputy was flagged down. Johnson was arrested in Fauquier County later that day after he was identified as the shooter. No one was injured.