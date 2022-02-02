Stafford man convicted on child pornography and molestation charges

A Stafford County man whose child pornography collection was discovered during an investigation into another crime agreed to a deal Wednesday that will require him to serve at least five years in prison.

Daniel Matthew Davis Jr., 46, was convicted in Stafford Circuit Court of four counts of reproducing child pornography and one count of taking indecent liberties with a child.

The charges stem from an April 22, 2019, search at Davis’ home in Stafford in a separate investigation. Police searched a computer that was later tied to Davis that contained several videos depicting child pornography.

Police also learned about a teenager who told them that Davis had given her alcohol and had her perform sex acts on him on several occasions.

Davis had a jury trial in September, during which he was convicted of child pornography charges that carried a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison. He had been scheduled for sentencing Wednesday.

But prosecutor Ryan Frank offered Davis a deal in which he would plead to charges that do not carry as much mandatory minimum time in exchange for Davis’ plea to the charge involving the teenager.