A Stafford County man was convicted early Friday on sex offense charges involving a minor that occurred more than two years ago.

Rodney A. Hester Jr., 52, was convicted of aggravated sexual battery, indecent liberties and two counts of object sexual penetration. He will face a maximum sentence of two life sentences plus 30 years when he is sentenced by Judge Victoria Willis on May 22, though it is unlikely he will get anywhere near that amount of time.

A jury announced its decision after midnight, ending a trial that began Tuesday in Stafford General District Court.

According to evidence presented by prosecutor Ryan Frank, the charges all stem from an Oct. 2, 2020, incident in Stafford at a home where Hester was temporarily staying.

The victim, who was 16 at the time, said she awakened that night to find Hester licking her back. He then pulled down her shorts and performed a sex act on her.

After Hester took off his own pants and requested a sex act, the girl said she ran to a bathroom and locked the door. Hester went to sleep after the girl refused to unlock the door.

Hester told police that he didn’t remember anything about that night, saying he drank a bottle of wine, three shots of Vodka and took some medication before going to sleep. Hester, who spent 22 years in the military, told police he didn’t think he would do anything like what the victim described.

Defense attorney Alan Cilman questioned the victim’s credibility, pointing out what he said were inconsistencies in her story. But Frank argued that the important details in the girl’s story never changed.