Stafford man dies after motorcycle crash

A Stafford man has died as the result of a motorcycle crash last week in the county, police said.

Richard Bobinger, 58, died Thursday in Mary Washington Hospital after sustaining injuries in a May 3 crash on Courthouse Road at Interstate 95, Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said.

Kimmitz said the crash occurred at 1:44 p.m. The rider was heading west when he ran off the road, struck a curb and a guardrail and was ejected over the guardrail into a grassy area.

Police said it does not appear that any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash. Kimmitz said the unit soon will return to the site and the follow-up investigation will cause road closures in that area for several hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy S.C. Martin at 540/658-4450.

