Stafford man facing child pornography charges

A Stafford County man was charged with numerous child pornography offenses after police raided his home and seized more than 200 gigabytes of illegal pictures and videos, according to authorities.

Jonathan Ray Davis, 50, is charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography and 10 counts of reproducing child pornography. Davis was arrested last week and jailed under a $2,500 bond, police said.

Stafford Sheriff's spokesman Ryan Wilbur said an investigation began after the Internet Crimes Against Children task force informed Detective T.S. Martin that child pornography was being uploaded in the county. The task force routinely scours the internet in search of potential child predators, police said.

Martin and Virginia State Police traced the Internet Protocol address to Davis' home, and deputies executed a search warrant Aug. 24 as Davis returned home from work, police said. Wilbur said Davis was compliant during the search.

Davis is free on bond awaiting an Oct. 25 preliminary hearing in Stafford General District Court, court records show.