 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Stafford man facing child pornography charges

  • 0
Jonathan Ray Davis

Jonathan Ray Davis

A Stafford County man was charged with numerous child pornography offenses after police raided his home and seized more than 200 gigabytes of illegal pictures and videos, according to authorities.

Jonathan Ray Davis, 50, is charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography and 10 counts of reproducing child pornography. Davis was arrested last week and jailed under a $2,500 bond, police said.

Stafford Sheriff's spokesman Ryan Wilbur said an investigation began after the Internet Crimes Against Children task force informed Detective T.S. Martin that child pornography was being uploaded in the county. The task force routinely scours the internet in search of potential child predators, police said.

Martin and Virginia State Police traced the Internet Protocol address to Davis' home, and deputies executed a search warrant Aug. 24 as Davis returned home from work, police said. Wilbur said Davis was compliant during the search.

People are also reading…

Davis is free on bond awaiting an Oct. 25 preliminary hearing in Stafford General District Court, court records show.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Coronavirus: World has 'never been in a better position to end the pandemic'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert