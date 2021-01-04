Stafford man facing multiple charges after run-in with deputies

A Stafford County man was charged with multiple offenses, including several felony charges, following an incident late Saturday that started when he was seen driving through a stop sign, authorities said.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said Deputy S.C. Jett was on Deacon Road in southern Stafford when he noticed the minor traffic violation. Jett followed the vehicle onto Brooke Road, where the suspect was clocked traveling 65 mph in a 35 mph zone.
According to a Sheriff's Office release, after Jett turned on his emergency lights, the vehicle accelerated and continued on for a time before stopping on Dogwood Drive. The driver was arrested and placed in a patrol vehicle.
Maroney said the suspect refused field sobriety tests and an open container of alcohol was found inside his vehicle.
During the subsequent transport to jail, Maroney said the suspect became belligerent and started kicking the inside of the cruiser door. When the vehicle stopped and deputies opened the door, the release alleges that the man tried to kick them.
The suspect was restrained and the trip to jail continued, Maroney said, but the trip was interrupted again when he began banging his head on the glass partition in the patrol vehicle.
According to the release, as deputies tried to give first aid, the suspect spit at them twice and continued to resist. At one point, the release said, the man purposely fell to the ground, striking his head on the pavement.
He was treated for his injuries and eventually was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Tyler A. Bober, 36, was charged with DUI (third or subsequent offense), three counts of assault on a law-enforcement officer, two counts of obstruction of justice, drinking while driving, driving without a license, driving intoxicated while revoked, two counts of reckless driving, refusing to take a sobriety test and disorderly conduct.
Court records show that Bober was convicted of a third or subsequent DUI offense about a year ago in Stafford and was ordered to serve 90 days.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404