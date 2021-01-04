Stafford man facing multiple charges after run-in with deputies

A Stafford County man was charged with multiple offenses, including several felony charges, following an incident late Saturday that started when he was seen driving through a stop sign, authorities said.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said Deputy S.C. Jett was on Deacon Road in southern Stafford when he noticed the minor traffic violation. Jett followed the vehicle onto Brooke Road, where the suspect was clocked traveling 65 mph in a 35 mph zone.

According to a Sheriff's Office release, after Jett turned on his emergency lights, the vehicle accelerated and continued on for a time before stopping on Dogwood Drive. The driver was arrested and placed in a patrol vehicle.

Maroney said the suspect refused field sobriety tests and an open container of alcohol was found inside his vehicle.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the subsequent transport to jail, Maroney said the suspect became belligerent and started kicking the inside of the cruiser door. When the vehicle stopped and deputies opened the door, the release alleges that the man tried to kick them.

The suspect was restrained and the trip to jail continued, Maroney said, but the trip was interrupted again when he began banging his head on the glass partition in the patrol vehicle.