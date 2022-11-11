Stafford man facing new sexual assault charges

A man already facing a sexual assault charge in Fredericksburg was indicted in Stafford County this week on multiple charges involving five different women, including the alleged victim in the city.

Christopher Thomas Innocenti, 44, of Stafford, is facing more than a dozen new charges that include multiple counts of rape or attempted rape, sodomy or attempted sodomy and aggravated sexual battery. He was arrested late Wednesday and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The allegations all involve women who know Innocenti and include incidents in 2018, 2019 and this year. One of the women involved in the Stafford cases testified against Innocenti during a preliminary hearing Thursday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.

A charge of aggravated sexual battery was sent to a city grand jury, but a judge declined to certify an attempted rape charge.

According to a criminal complaint, the city incident occurred on July 27. The woman, who is in her 20s, told police she was taking a lunch break from her job at the Ferry Farm Walmart when she noticed Innocenti in the parking lot.

She told Detective Johnny Wright that Innocenti pulled in front of her car, blocked her in and got into her car.

She said she drove to Dixon Park in the city. She eventually got back into her car and tried to leave Innocenti, but he was able to get back into the car.

During the ride back to Walmart, the woman claims that Innocenti grabbed her private parts while holding a knife to her neck. According to the story, Innocenti finally left the woman alone after she got the attention of bystanders in the Walmart parking lot.

The complaint states that Innocenti had been harassing her for about six months, often showing up at her job or at other places and saying inappropriate things.

Other women came forward after learning about Innocenti's charges in Fredericksburg. A special grand jury heard evidence against Innocenti prior to this week's indictments.