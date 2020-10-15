Stafford man facing prison time after third DUI conviction

The concern shown by a Good Samaritan from Georgia earlier this year didn’t turn out well for a Stafford County man.

Mario William Ewell was convicted Thursday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court of DUI (3rd offense) and driving after being revoked for DUI. The convictions carry a combined mandatory minimum sentence of a year and a half in prison.

The charges stem from a Feb. 23 incident in which a GMC Yukon driven by Ewell crashed into a guardrail on Interstate 95 near the rest stop in the city. Cody Short, a Georgia resident, witnessed the accident and immediately called to report it, thinking the driver might be injured.

The driver managed to maneuver the wrecked vehicle into the rest stop parking space. When Short stopped to check on the man’s condition, the driver mumbled something unintelligible before running toward the woods.

A Virginia State Police trooper who responded to Short’s call found Ewell a short time later in the parking lot of the nearby Hilton Garden Inn. Prosecutor Kevin Gross said police were able to determine that the highly intoxicated Ewell had been driving the wrecked Yukon.