Stafford man found with child pornography sentenced to nearly four years

A Stafford County man who was caught last year with more than 70,000 images of child pornography on his personal computer was ordered Wednesday to serve nearly four years in prison.

Adam Gregory Carroll, 51, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 20 years with all but three years and nine months suspended. He had previously entered Alford pleas to four counts of reproducing child pornography, meaning he does not admit guilt but acknowledged that the evidence was sufficient to be convicted.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ryan Frank, Virginia State Police were searching for child pornography users last year when they came across an Internet Protocol address connected to large amounts of videos and pictures that included young children being abused and raped by adults.

Police traced the IP address to Carroll's home in Stafford and eventually seized his password-protected laptop computer and found the evidence. Frank, who frequently prosecutes similar cases, called the findings "some of the most violent assaults of child victims I've ever witnessed."

Though Carroll decided not to go to trial, he continued to insist that he did not deliberately download the images. He claims he was searching for music online when he must have accidentally downloaded the child pornography.