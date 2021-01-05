Stafford man gets 10 years for robbing man who bought him food

A Stafford County man who was part of an ill-planned robbery that netted him and another man about $780 was ordered Tuesday to serve 10 years in prison.

Collin Zachary Lafreniere, 20, was sentenced in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to a total of 22 years, with 12 years suspended. Judge Sarah Deneke's sentence slightly exceeded the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum active sentence of about nine years.

Lafreniere was convicted of robbery, abduction and two firearms offenses. The firearms convictions alone carried a mandatory minimum of eight years.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Kevin Gross, victim Ahmed Elborolosy agreed to sell a car he'd advertised on Facebook to Spotsylvania County resident Curtis Allen. Allen, 19, has a trial scheduled to start April 6 in Fredericksburg; he is currently free on bond.

After the car sale was concluded on April 9, Elborolosy paid Allen and Lafreniere $35 to drive him to Richmond, where he planned to purchase another car.

Elborolosy rode back to Spotsylvania with the suspects after deciding not to buy the car in Richmond. They first stopped at Allen's home, supposedly so he could pick up a car charger, then went to a Taco Bell, where Elborolsy purchased food for the group.