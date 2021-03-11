Stafford man gets 11 months for speeding away from traffic stop

A man who told a police officer that he sped away from a traffic stop last year because he was late for an appointment to buy marijuana was ordered Thursday to spend 11 months in prison.

Ibrahim Kamara, 24, of Stafford County pleaded guilty to felony eluding in Stafford Circuit Court and got eight months to serve.

He also pleaded guilty to grand larceny from a person in a separate case in Stafford and received a sentence of three months in jail. Kamara has already served several months.

According to court records, Kamara was stopped on July 3 by a Virginia State Police trooper on Interstate 95 in Stafford for traveling 93 mph. The trooper told Kamara to wait while he wrote him a summons.

Kamara instead sped off, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph while swerving through traffic and passing other vehicles on the shoulder. The pursuit lasted nearly three and a half miles before Kamara pulled over again.

He told the trooper that he had been taking too long to write the summons and that he needed to get to his marijuana appointment.