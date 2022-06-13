Stafford man gets 14 months in Fredericksburg shooting

A Stafford man who fired shots at a stranger last year in Fredericksburg was ordered Monday to serve 14 months in prison.

Raishon E. Delarge, 26, pleaded guilty in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to felony destruction of property, shooting into an occupied building, brandishing, reckless handling of a firearm and shooting within the city limits.

He was sentenced to a total of 17 and a half years in prison with all but 14 months suspended. As part of a plea agreement worked out by prosecutor Steve Eubank and defense attorney Eugene Frost, charges of attempted murder, attempted malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony were reduced to lesser offenses.

According to the evidence presented to Judge Gordon Willis, Clarence Bonds was sitting outside Manshu Check and Cash shortly before noon when he saw a man and woman arguing.

The man, later identified as Delarge, suddenly fired several shots toward Bonds, who ran into the store once the shooting erupted. A bullet went through the store window, but no one was injured.

Police identified Delarge as the shooter and he was arrested a couple of weeks later in Florence, S.C., by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Eubank explained that he agreed to the plea agreement in part because witnesses at the scene, including Bonds, were unable to identify the shooter. Tashia Baxter admitted to being with Delarge that day, Eubank said, but gave varying stories to police and refused to testify at a preliminary hearing, pleading the 5th Amendment.

Since his arrest, Delarge has also been found guilty of drug and gun charges in Stafford and is serving an active sentence of just under three years on those convictions.

