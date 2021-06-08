Stafford man gets 18-month sentence for racing with baby in car

Dario R. Jovel’s decision to appeal the eight-month jail sentence he received for racing on Interstate 95 in Stafford County with his wife and their 2-month-old baby in the car turned out to be a poor one.

Judge Michael Levy Tuesday upheld the 18-month jail sentence a jury recommended after convicting him of racing and reckless driving in April.

Jovel, 23, of Woodbridge, was convicted of the same charges in December in Stafford General District Court. Judge Robert Reibach ordered him to serve eight months in jail, but Jovel appealed the case to circuit court.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Jennifer Lindsey, Virginia State Police trooper E.W. Byrd was operating radar north of the Garrisonville Road exit on I-95 when two vehicles came through side-by-side at 105 mph. The other vehicle continued south, but Jovel took the Garrisonville exit and turned off the lights of his new Honda Civic Type R in an apparent attempt to not be seen by the trooper.

Byrd caught up with the car in the Stafford Marketplace and noticed the baby in the back seat.