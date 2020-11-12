Stafford man gets lengthy prison sentence for burglary spree

A young Stafford County man who committed a series of burglaries last year—most of which occurred while he was free on bond—was ordered Thursday to serve 14 and a half years in prison.

Hussein Bashar Jarrar, 21, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 72 years, with all but 14 and a half suspended. He was convicted in July of 23 criminal offenses, including multiple counts of burglary, grand larceny and destruction of property.

Jarrar's spree began on Jan. 23, 2019, at Chicas Deli Market at 432 Garrisonville Road. Deputies responded to an alarm at 3:22 that morning and heard loud banging toward the back of the building.

Deputy Samantha Whitt ordered the burglar to come out with his hands up, but Jarrar instead fled on foot. Another deputy spotted Jarrar a short time later wearing no shoes; he claimed he was coming from work and needed to air out his feet.

Two shoes and a large rock were found between the store and where Jarrar was apprehended.

After being released on bond, Jarrar eventually resumed his burglary spree, breaking into six more businesses and a residence. Most of the break-ins occurred along the State Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) corridor in North Stafford.