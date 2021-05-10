Stafford man gets third DUI charge in six months

A man who has been convicted of driving intoxicated twice in Stafford over the past six months picked up a third DUI charge Sunday when he was caught driving in the wrong way on a county road, police said.
Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Deputy A.T. Leckemby was on patrol at 3:31 a.m. when he saw a vehicle heading north in the southbound lanes of Onville Road in North Stafford. After Leckemby stopped the vehicle near Stafford Mews Lane, the driver immediately turned off the vehicle and handed the keys to the deputy without being asked.
Several open containers of alcohol were inside the vehicle, Kimmitz said.
James Aaron Needham, 26, of Stafford, was charged with DUI (3rd offense), driving on a revoked license, DUI on a revoked license and drinking while driving. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Needham was convicted of DUI in Stafford General District Court on Dec. 15 and on Feb. 4, court records show. A third DUI charge is a felony offense.
